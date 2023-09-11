Senior Connect
Crystal Coast sees another drowning

Atlantic Beach
Atlantic Beach(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities do not believe rip currents were the cause of a drowning over the weekend on the Crystal Coast.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Michael Simpson said firefighters found the body of the 49-year-old man around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man was discovered face down just west of the Oceanana Pier, some 50 yards offshore.

Two rescue swimmers brought the victim to shore and despite CPR efforts, the man died at Carteret Health Care.

Simpson would not release the man’s name nor where he was from.

