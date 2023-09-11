Senior Connect
Criminal summons issued for man accused of dumping green dye in Wrightsville Beach

Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023(Heidi Winslow)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Wrightsville Beach Police Department says that a criminal summons was issued on Monday for a man who says he sprinkled green dye on his Wrightsville Beach property to prove that it is eroding.

The dye ended up turning the water off of the south end of Wrightsville Beach green.

The summons for Rhett Taber is for the charge of littering. The retired pilot lives in Raleigh and owns a vacation home in Wrightsville Beach near the Coast Guard station.

Taber said earlier this year he began sprinkling dye in his yard due to erosion on his property. He has said that he believes the Coast Guard dredging is responsible for the erosion.

For years, he says he’s been battling the Coast Guard to repair the erosion on his property. He claims his pleas keep falling on deaf ears, so he decided to do something to get attention.

“I sprinkled dye on top of the sand on my property and as it washes beneath their undermined wall, it carries the dye with it,” Taber told WECT.

Man responsible for green dye in Wrightsville Beach waterway says Coast Guard is to blame
Green water in Wrightsville Beach has been blamed on a resident using some sort of dye to...

