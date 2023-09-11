Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Tabor City shooting that damaged home, vehicle
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting that damaged a vehicle and Tabor City home on Sunday, Sept. 10.
According to an incident report provided by the sheriff’s office, the shooting took place at 24119 Peacock Road just after 9:30 p.m.
In addition to the home, a Mercury Grand Marquis was damaged in the shooting. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.
The investigation is ongoing; updates will be provided as more details become available.
