Columbus Co. Board of Education to review policies involving parental involvement

Columbus County Board of Education(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - Two policies involving parental involvement in the school system are among the topics scheduled to be discussed Monday night during the Columbus County Board of Education.

Policy 1310/4002 includes the following:

  • Parent’s right to know about the curriculum or invention related to physical or mental health or sexual matters.
  • Parent’s right to have access to academic and health records kept about their children by the schools.
  • The policy also includes principals notifying parents before any changes to names or pronouns used for their children.
  • There’s also a note that instruction on gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality will not be included in the curriculum in K - 4th grade.

Policy 3210 involves parental review of instructional materials. The changes are similar to those made by the Brunswick County Board of Education earlier this month following the ratification of SB 49 “Parents’ Bill of Rights”.

The policy lays out the process for parents to use when they object to the use of certain instructional material.

