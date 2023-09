CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Fire Department is inviting the public to a push-in ceremony for Rescue 21 set for Sunday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m.

The ceremony will mark the department officially putting Rescue 21 into service.

The public is invited to join for the event at 9 S. Dow Road in Carolina beach.

