Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teenager

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is looking for 15-year-old Mariah Stuart.

According to the sheriff’s office, Stuart was last seen in the area of Long Beach Road in Southport at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Authorities describe Stuart as being 5′1″ tall, weighing 115 pounds and having blue eyes with brown, shoulder-length hair.

Stuart was last seen wearing a red tank top and red shorts.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Det. G LeBlanc at (910) 269-7833.

