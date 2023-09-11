Brother of man who escaped law enforcement charged with harboring a fugitive

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Gary Wayne Manning, whose brother Duane Manning escaped parole and probation officers on Sept. 7, has been charged with harboring a fugitive.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the offense date listed on the misdemeanor charge is Monday, Sept. 11.

A document provided by the CCSO says that he “willfully did aid his brother, Dwayne [sic] Manning, in hiding from law enforcement after pulling away and running from probation officers who were arresting Mr. Manning for an outstanding South Carolina Governors warrant.”

Duane Manning escaped officers while on parole for a homicide conviction in 1995. He was being brought into the Columbus County jail when he fled, according to officials.

The CCSO was unable to provide an update on if Duane Manning has been found as of Monday at around 4 p.m.

