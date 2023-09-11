Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Brother of man who escaped law enforcement charged with harboring a fugitive

Gary Wayne Manning, whose brother Duane Manning escaped parole and probation officers on Sept....
Gary Wayne Manning, whose brother Duane Manning escaped parole and probation officers on Sept. 7, has been charged with harboring a fugitive.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Gary Wayne Manning, whose brother Duane Manning escaped parole and probation officers on Sept. 7, has been charged with harboring a fugitive.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says the offense date listed on the misdemeanor charge is Monday, Sept. 11.

A document provided by the CCSO says that he “willfully did aid his brother, Dwayne [sic] Manning, in hiding from law enforcement after pulling away and running from probation officers who were arresting Mr. Manning for an outstanding South Carolina Governors warrant.”

Duane Manning escaped officers while on parole for a homicide conviction in 1995. He was being brought into the Columbus County jail when he fled, according to officials.

The CCSO was unable to provide an update on if Duane Manning has been found as of Monday at around 4 p.m.

Man on parole for S.C. homicide escapes from law enforcement on way to Columbus Co. jail

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The responding NCSHP Trooper says he believes speed was a factor in this crash.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash, car fire on I-40 near Burgaw
Shooting in Minot
Wilmington police investigating shooting involving teenager
Heavy rainfall and flooding can give life to more mosquitos
Hurricanes and heavy rains can cause more mosquitoes
Surf City man killed in Friday motorcycle crash in Sneads Ferry
Collector’s Calendar

Latest News

The summons for Rhett Taber is for the charge of littering. The retired pilot lives in Raleigh...
Criminal summons issued for man accused of dumping green dye in Wrightsville Beach
The NC Education Lottery's Mega Bucks game, which debuted in June 2023
Wilmington man wins $200,000 from $5 scratch-off
Columbus County Board of Education
Columbus Co. Board of Education to review policies involving parental involvement
Green water spotted at Wrightsville Beach in July 2023
Criminal summons issued for man accused of dumping green dye in Wrightsville Beach