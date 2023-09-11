Senior Connect
Boil water advisory issued for portion of Lake Waccamaw

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Lake Waccamaw announced Monday that a leaking water main at 2402 Canal Cove Road is causing low pressure and water outages for consumers in the area.

According to the town, once water is restored, customers of the Lake Waccamaw Water System from 2402 Canal Cove Road to the end of Waccamaw Shores Road, including the Wooded Acres subdivision, are asked to boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water.

Human consumption includes:

  • Drinking
  • Making ice
  • Brushing teeth
  • Washing dishes
  • Food preparation

“Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system,” the release from the town states.

Customers are asked to boil water for one minute.

“Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water,” the announcement explains. “This office is strongly urging the water consumers to conserve water whenever possible. This advisory remains in effect until further written notification is issued.”

