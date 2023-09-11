Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Florida Amber Alert canceled; 2-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Law enforcement in Florida said an Amber Alert that was issued Monday for a young boy and girl has been canceled.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the 2-month-old boy and 15-month-old girl were found safe.

Authorities initially said the two children and a 19-year-old woman were forced into a dark gray-colored, four-door 2004 Lexus sedan by a 21-year-old man following a physical altercation.

The sheriff’s office did not provide an update regarding the male suspect’s location.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The responding NCSHP Trooper says he believes speed was a factor in this crash.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash, car fire on I-40 near Burgaw
Shooting in Minot
Wilmington police investigating shooting involving teenager
Heavy rainfall and flooding can give life to more mosquitos
Hurricanes and heavy rains can cause more mosquitoes
Surf City man killed in Friday motorcycle crash in Sneads Ferry
Collector’s Calendar

Latest News

The summons for Rhett Taber is for the charge of littering. The retired pilot lives in Raleigh...
Criminal summons issued for man accused of dumping green dye in Wrightsville Beach
Carolina Beach Fire Dept. Rescue 21
Carolina Beach Fire Department to host push-in ceremony for new truck
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
America commemorates 22 years since the September 11 attacks.
America marks 22nd commemoration of 9/11