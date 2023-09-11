Senior Connect
84-year-old dies after being thrown from ATV rear-ended by car

Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for...
Authorities said Robert R. Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries Friday.(MGN)
By AnaClare Barras and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WELSH, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – An 84-year-old man died after being hit by a car while driving an all-terrain vehicle on roads in Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police, a Nissan Altima was driving faster than the ATV and hit it from behind, causing Robert R. Montie to be thrown from the 4-wheeler.

Police said Montie was seriously injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. He died from his injuries Friday.

Neither the driver nor the passenger in the Altima were injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

