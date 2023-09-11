2 Marion County mothers accused of exposing children to drugs

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Marion County deputies said they arrested two mothers in separate cases involving children being exposed to illegal drugs.

Amanda Michelle Owens, 40, is charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk of or causing harm. Lili Rose Hubbard, 32, is charged with two counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk of or causing harm.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Owens’ 2-year-old tested positive for methamphetamines, and Hubbard’s two children, 2 and 6, tested positive for benzoylecgonine (cocaine metabolite) and THC.

“The Department of Social Services and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office work very closely together to ensure that our county’s most precious assets are protected,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “In both of today’s cases, children were exposed to illegal drugs.”

Owens was released from jail on a cash bond. Hubbard is currently housed at the Marion County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.