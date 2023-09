NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that a 13-year-old was hit by a car near Veterans Park.

Per the NHCSO, they received no serious injuries and were taken to the hospital at their parent’s request.

The case is being investigated by N.C. State Highway Patrol.

