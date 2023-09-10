Wilmington Police investigating shooting involving teenager

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening near Rankin and Anderson streets.

A spokesperson for WPD says a teenager is being treated for a gunshot wound.

WECT is still working to learn more about what led up to the incident and if anyone else was involved.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.