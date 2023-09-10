Man killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Saturday evening in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the area of West Highway 9 and Camp Swamp Road.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later said the victim, identified as 33-year-old Scott Spivey, was shot while in his vehicle on Camp Swamp Road. Willard added that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, but remains under investigation.

Spivey was from Tabor City, North Carolina, according to the coroner.

