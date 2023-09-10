Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Man killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Saturday evening in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department said the incident happened around 6 p.m. in the area of West Highway 9 and Camp Swamp Road.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard later said the victim, identified as 33-year-old Scott Spivey, was shot while in his vehicle on Camp Swamp Road. Willard added that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident, but remains under investigation.

Spivey was from Tabor City, North Carolina, according to the coroner.

WMBF News has reached out to the HCPD for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

🚨ACTIVE INVESTIGATION - SHOOTING🚨 HCPD is investigating a shooting that occurred around 6 p.m. near West Highway 9 and...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The responding NCSHP Trooper says he believes speed was a factor in this crash.
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash, car fire on I-40 near Burgaw
Shooting in Minot
Wilmington police investigating shooting involving teenager
Heavy rainfall and flooding can give life to more mosquitos
Hurricanes and heavy rains can cause more mosquitoes
Collector’s Calendar
Volunteers work together to build beds for kids in Wilmington
Local organization works to build beds for children in need

Latest News

Nic Cox from Wilmington, NC was showcased in a National Down Syndrome Society presentation and...
Wilmington local featured on Times Square jumbotron in National Down Syndrome Society presentation
William Gates and Thomas Blyth are both charged with Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Driving...
Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter for 2021 deadly crash; former jail employee sentenced
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Fire crews extinguish structure fire in Southport
Allen succumbed to injuries shortly after arriving to the hospital.
Surf City man killed in Friday motorcycle crash in Sneads Ferry
Multiple 9/11 remembrance ceremonies are set to recognize the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.
Community invited to 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in southeastern North Carolina