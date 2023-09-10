Senior Connect
Lanes closed on I-40 near Burgaw due to crash

One lane in each direction on I-40 is closed near Burgaw due to an accident.
By Mara McJilton
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One lane is closed in each direction of I-40 near the Hwy 53 exit in Burgaw due to a crash.

According to NCDOT, the lanes are expected to reopen around 7:30 Sunday evening.

North Carolina Highway Patrol could not provide any information about how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there are any injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

