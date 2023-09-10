First Alert Forecast: mixed weekend conditions, FAQs on Hurricane Lee

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The balance of your weekend forecast features hazy sun, spotty showers and locally heavy storms, and temperatures mainly in the 80s - versus the recently prevalent 90s. The risk of rip currents will be low to moderate; keep it safe in that 83-degree surf!

Your First Alert Weather Team continues to watch monstrous Hurricane Lee with guarded optimism here in the second week of September. Today, September 10, is the statistical peak of Hurricane Season. Here are some answers to questions we have been fielding about the exceptional Atlantic storm...

Q: Is it certain to turn away from the Carolinas?

A: Nature makes the rules, not computer models. However, there remains much statistical evidence that a trough of low pressure will be sufficient to clear a northward path for Lee by the middle of next week - before it reaches Carolina longitudes.

Q: How did Lee get so strong so fast?

A: Simply, the tropical wave of low pressure that became Lee was in the right place at the right time to leverage an exceptional amount of ocean heat content. Should be pointed out that this was well-modeled and well-forecasted, too...

Q: Will the swell live up to the hype for the Carolina Coast?

A: Probably... Lee checks all the boxes for a major swell and wave producer: it will be large, strong, and live a long life. And, its track - before its likely turn - is / will be aimed at the Carolina Coast. Major rip episodes by the middle and end of next week, too...

Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team for updates on Hurricane Lee, especially in the unlikely event that the track logic changes. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Margot is not a threat, and there are no other tropical storms forecast to develop within the next week. Stay alert and prepared in navigating the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

