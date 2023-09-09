Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Lumberton football game canceled after shooting in parking lot, school officials confirm

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lumberton High School football game against Red Springs was called early Friday night after a shooting in the parking lot, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Lumberton Police Department is investigating the shooting, PSRC said there are no injuries at this time.

The game was canceled for the safety of the students and fans in attendance.

WMBF News has reached out LPD to learn more about the shooting.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Police: Pickup truck brake failure leads to six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Per SHP, one vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with another vehicle. (MGN)
Woman charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after two pedestrians die in crash on I-40
Douglas Clinton Avery
Suspect charged in S. Kerr Ave. hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist
According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, state and local law enforcement...
Man on parole for S.C. homicide escapes from law enforcement on way to Columbus Co. jail
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

Britt’s Donuts to close for the season upcoming weekend
Edwin Rodriguez
UPDATE: Escaped Duplin County inmate captured
A map of the closure and recommended detour around Northchase Parkway Southeast
Part of Northchase Parkway Southeast closed due to water main leak
Quajohn Anthony Crews
Gang member sentenced to 8 years after shooting that damaged several homes