Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

First Alert Forecast: mixed weekend conditions, FAQs on Hurricane Lee

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Sep. 8, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your weekend forecast features hazy sun, spotty showers and locally heavy storms, and temperatures mainly in the 80s - versus the recently prevalent 90s. The risk of rip currents will be low to moderate; keep it safe in that 83-degree surf!

Your First Alert Weather Team continues to watch monstrous Hurricane Lee with guarded optimism here in the second week of September, which is the statistical peak of Hurricane Season. Here are some answers to questions we have been fielding about the exceptional Atlantic storm...

Q: Is it certain to turn away from the Carolinas?

A: Nature makes the rules, not computer models. However, there remains much statistical evidence that a trough of low pressure will be sufficient to clear a northward path for Lee by the middle of next week - before it reaches Carolina longitudes.

Q: How did Lee get so strong so fast?

A: Simply, the tropical wave of low pressure that became Lee was in the right place at the right time to leverage an exceptional amount of ocean heat content. Should be pointed out that this was well-modeled and well-forecasted, too...

Q: Will the swell live up to the hype for the Carolina Coast?

A: Probably... Lee checks all the boxes for a major swell and wave producer: it will be large, strong, and live a long life. And, its track - before its likely turn - is / will be aimed at the Carolina Coast. Major rip episodes by the middle and end of next week, too...

Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team for updates on Hurricane Lee, especially in the unlikely event that the track logic changes. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Margot is not a threat. Stay alert and prepared in navigating the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, state and local law enforcement...
Man on parole for S.C. homicide escapes from law enforcement on way to Columbus Co. jail
David Raeford Tripp Jr. and Robyn Lynn Noffsinger (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
Two people heading to prison for child’s death following abuse over 25 years ago
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Quajohn Anthony Crews
Gang member sentenced to 8 years after shooting that damaged several homes
Jabar Ballard
Wilmington man found guilty of attempted murder in 2021 shooting

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Sep. 8, 2023
First Alert Forecast: rain chances on the upswing, Hurricane Lee remains a major hurricane
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Sep. 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Sep. 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Sep. 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. Morning, Sep. 8, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. evening, Sep. 7, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Lee reaches Category Five status, heat easing some over southeast NC