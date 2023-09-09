Deputies: 4 arrested, charged after botched robbery led to shooting death of Robeson County teen

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies said four men are facing charges after a botched robbery led to the shooting death of a Robeson County teenager this week.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Micah McIntosh was arrested Friday at a home on Red Hill Road in Maxton. Two other suspects, 19-year-old Kinajhe Graham and 19-year-old Warren McEachin Jr., surrendered to authorities hours after McIntosh’s arrest.

The three are charged with murder in connection to the death of 18-year-old Jaylric Jones. Deputies said the incident happened Thursday morning along Old Red Springs Road in Maxton and was described as a botched robbery.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to Old Red Springs Road after a report of someone being shot, while another call came from Red Hill Road about a second person being shot.

Jones’s vehicle was also driven away from the scene, but has since been recovered. His family spoke to WMBF News on Friday about how he had just graduated high school and was pursuing a career as an artist.

The second person shot was taken to a hospital for treatment, deputies said.

McIntosh, Graham and McEachin are each charged with two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

A fourth suspect, 25-year-old Dekwonte Campbell, turned himself in on Saturday and is also facing the same charges. All four men are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.