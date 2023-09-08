Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Volunteers needed for Oak Island living shoreline maintenance event

Oak Island living shoreline
Oak Island living shoreline(North Carolina Coastal Federation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Coastal Federation is looking for participants for an Oak Island living shoreline maintenance event scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14.

According to the announcement, the maintenance project will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Veteran’s Park, located at 1408 E Yacht Drive in Oak Island. Volunteers who would like to learn more about the living shoreline project are invited to an information presentation and light luncheon that will take place on the same day from noon to 1 p.m. at the Oak Island Recreation Center, located at 3003 E Oak Island Drive.

“In 2013, Oak Island worked with the Coastal Federation to install a 200-foot living shoreline along the Intercoastal waterway to control further erosion and provide critical estuarine habitat,” the announcement states. “The living shoreline was built using 5,000 oyster shell bags to create a reef in front of the eroded area, then marsh grasses were planted to help create a more natural habitat along the shoreline.”

Those interested in volunteering can register online here. No special skills or knowledge are required to participate. Volunteers are asked to bring a water bottle, hat and sunglasses.

Organizers will supply participants with gloves, boots, trash pickers and trash bags.

“Please dress for the weather in clothes that are comfortable and that you don’t mind getting dirty,” the announcement adds.

“The living shoreline is located in the Lockwood Folly watershed in Brunswick County which is 150 square miles and includes the island communities of Oak Island and St. James, the traditional fishing village of Varnamtown, and areas of Bolivia, Supply, and parts of Boiling Spring Lakes.”

More information about the Lockwood Folly Watershed Restoration plan can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Police: Pickup truck brake failure leads to six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Per SHP, one vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with another vehicle. (MGN)
Woman charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after two pedestrians die in crash on I-40
Douglas Clinton Avery
Suspect charged in S. Kerr Ave. hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters

Latest News

Opportunities for the community to fish with law enforcement
Wilmington’s Epicurean Evening is the area’s largest benefit for Methodist Home for Children.
Epic evening expected at UNCW’s Burney Center
Boomer, an approximately three-month-old Chihuahua mix, from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue is...
Pet of the Week: Boomer from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue
North Carolina State has been researching the impacts of GenX, a so-called forever chemical,...
NC State holding events in Wilmington to gather participants for GenX study