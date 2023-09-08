Volunteers needed for Oak Island living shoreline maintenance event

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Coastal Federation is looking for participants for an Oak Island living shoreline maintenance event scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14.

According to the announcement, the maintenance project will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Veteran’s Park, located at 1408 E Yacht Drive in Oak Island. Volunteers who would like to learn more about the living shoreline project are invited to an information presentation and light luncheon that will take place on the same day from noon to 1 p.m. at the Oak Island Recreation Center, located at 3003 E Oak Island Drive.

“In 2013, Oak Island worked with the Coastal Federation to install a 200-foot living shoreline along the Intercoastal waterway to control further erosion and provide critical estuarine habitat,” the announcement states. “The living shoreline was built using 5,000 oyster shell bags to create a reef in front of the eroded area, then marsh grasses were planted to help create a more natural habitat along the shoreline.”

Those interested in volunteering can register online here. No special skills or knowledge are required to participate. Volunteers are asked to bring a water bottle, hat and sunglasses.

Organizers will supply participants with gloves, boots, trash pickers and trash bags.

“Please dress for the weather in clothes that are comfortable and that you don’t mind getting dirty,” the announcement adds.

“The living shoreline is located in the Lockwood Folly watershed in Brunswick County which is 150 square miles and includes the island communities of Oak Island and St. James, the traditional fishing village of Varnamtown, and areas of Bolivia, Supply, and parts of Boiling Spring Lakes.”

I’m so proud of how the Environmental Advisory Committee, and our community volunteers, have stepped up to maintain this living shoreline. We’ve done two clean-up events since the Town Council gave us the green light, and we’ve already removed about 500 lbs of trash and placed 40 additional oyster bags on the site to help stabilize the shoreline. It can be messy work, but we’re making a difference. We’d love it if more Oak Islanders joined us for the third clean-up on September 14th because it’s a great way to give back and many hands really do make light work.

We are excited to be celebrating such great environmental stewardship. The Town of Oak Island’s Environmental Advisory Committee has become the first-ever group to adopt a living shoreline. By adopting the living shoreline at Veterans Park, they have demonstrated a true commitment to safeguarding our precious coastal ecosystems.

More information about the Lockwood Folly Watershed Restoration plan can be found here.

