Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

UPDATE: Escaped Duplin County inmate captured

Edwin Rodriguez
Edwin Rodriguez(Duplin County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement said it’s caught an inmate that escaped from the jail.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Edwin Rodriguez, 33, of Warsaw.

Deputies said that Rodriguez escaped from the Duplin County Detention Center this morning. Officials said that he walked off while conducting custodial duties at the facility.

Edwin Rodriguez
Edwin Rodriguez(Duplin County Sheriff's Office)

Rodriguez was behind bars for non-violent drug charges and probation violation.

Rodriguez was found behind ECU Health Duplin Hospital, officials said.

Previous Story:

Captain Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says that a command post has been set up in Kenansville to search for the inmate.

The Duplin County Detention Center is located in Kenansville.

Kennedy could not share any other details with our reporter but says that more information is coming soon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Police: Pickup truck brake failure leads to six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Per SHP, one vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with another vehicle. (MGN)
Woman charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after two pedestrians die in crash on I-40
Douglas Clinton Avery
Suspect charged in S. Kerr Ave. hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters

Latest News

Oak Island living shoreline
Volunteers needed for Oak Island living shoreline maintenance event
Opportunities for the community to fish with law enforcement
The State Department of Labor’s website does not show any updated inspections on the elevator...
Residents at senior-living apartment complex say elevator is still broken 10 weeks later
Boomer, an approximately three-month-old Chihuahua mix, from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue is...
Pet of the Week: Boomer from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue