UPDATE: Escaped Duplin County inmate captured

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement said it’s caught an inmate that escaped from the jail.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Edwin Rodriguez, 33, of Warsaw.

Deputies said that Rodriguez escaped from the Duplin County Detention Center this morning. Officials said that he walked off while conducting custodial duties at the facility.

Edwin Rodriguez (Duplin County Sheriff's Office)

Rodriguez was behind bars for non-violent drug charges and probation violation.

Rodriguez was found behind ECU Health Duplin Hospital, officials said.

Previous Story:

Captain Scott Kennedy with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says that a command post has been set up in Kenansville to search for the inmate.

The Duplin County Detention Center is located in Kenansville.

Kennedy could not share any other details with our reporter but says that more information is coming soon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.