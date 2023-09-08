Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Front St. to be restored to brick

The City of Wilmington has announced work to restore a section of South Front Street to be a...
The City of Wilmington has announced work to restore a section of South Front Street to be a brick street will begin Monday. Sept. 18.(City of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced work to restore a section of South Front Street to be a brick street will begin Monday. Sept. 18.

On S. Front St. between Queen and Castle streets, crews will be removing existing asphalt over what currently is a partial base layer of bricks, will be fixing existing bricks and adding new bricks for a fully rehabilitated brick street.

“Traffic control measures will be in place with advanced warning at the intersection of Front and Nun Streets as well as the intersection of Front and Burnett Streets,” the city announced. “A message board will be placed at the intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and West Lake Shore Drive. The official detour route will be Surry St but there are multiple different ways that motorists can take.”

The project is estimated to take eight to 10 weeks.

The project was previously scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 5 but Tropical Storm Idalia delayed the start.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Police: Pickup truck brake failure leads to six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Per SHP, one vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with another vehicle. (MGN)
Woman charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after two pedestrians die in crash on I-40
Douglas Clinton Avery
Suspect charged in S. Kerr Ave. hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters

Latest News

At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Police: Pickup truck brake failure leads to six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Construction started on Wednesday, Sep. 6, to replace the Beach Drive SW (N.C. 179 Business)...
Construction underway to replace 48-year-old Beach Drive SW bridge in Calabash
Construction to replace the bridge is expected to be complete in 2025.
Construction underway to replace 48-year-old Beach Drive SW bridge in Calabash
One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Vehicle crash on U.S. 17 slows traffic near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge