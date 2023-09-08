TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Front St. to be restored to brick

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced work to restore a section of South Front Street to be a brick street will begin Monday. Sept. 18.

On S. Front St. between Queen and Castle streets, crews will be removing existing asphalt over what currently is a partial base layer of bricks, will be fixing existing bricks and adding new bricks for a fully rehabilitated brick street.

“Traffic control measures will be in place with advanced warning at the intersection of Front and Nun Streets as well as the intersection of Front and Burnett Streets,” the city announced. “A message board will be placed at the intersection of Carolina Beach Rd and West Lake Shore Drive. The official detour route will be Surry St but there are multiple different ways that motorists can take.”

The project is estimated to take eight to 10 weeks.

The project was previously scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 5 but Tropical Storm Idalia delayed the start.

