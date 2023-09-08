Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Residents at senior-living apartment complex say elevator is still broken 10 weeks later

James Walker Apartments
James Walker Apartments(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of the James Walker apartments in Wilmington say the elevator is still broken. WECT first reported on this broken elevator back in July when residents raised concerns that about three weeks had passed since it stopped working. Now, about seven weeks later, some residents say it’s become increasingly difficult because they are physically unable to use the stairs, forcing them to stay in their apartment.

PREVIOUS STORY: Residents say elevator at their senior living complex has been down for three weeks, state Dept. of Labor says it’s not up to code

One woman who has lived there for 13 years said she now has to have her groceries delivered to her fourth-floor apartment.

The State Department of Labor’s website does not show any updated inspections on the elevator since July, when inspectors found it was not up to code.

Officials previously said that it’s now up to the property owner to fix the problem.

The property is owned by Landmark Property Management out of Winston-Salem. WECT has tried to contact the company several times via phone and their online portal, but no one has returned our messages.

Residents in the senior living complex are now worried about what would happen in an emergency and whether anyone else could possibly step in to get the building’s elevator fixed.

Some residents said that they have missed important doctors’ appointments because they aren’t able to get out of their apartment.

WECT is still working to get answers on the legality of the situation and what could happen if nothing is done by the property owner.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Police: Pickup truck brake failure leads to six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Per SHP, one vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with another vehicle. (MGN)
Woman charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after two pedestrians die in crash on I-40
Collector’s Calendar
S Kerr Avenue accident
WPD: Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run at S Kerr Ave

Latest News

Elevator at James Walker Apartments still not working after 10 weeks
Elevator at James Walker Apartments still not working after 10 weeks
Oak Island Town Council approves 62-unit subdivision
Oak Island Town Council approves 62-unit subdivision
Leland Economic Development Committee approves proposed changes to noise ordinance
Leland Economic Development Committee approves proposed changes to noise ordinance
Tommy Harrelson looks out to the Cape Fear River from his porch. Now, it overlooks the orange...
“We’ve got to do something”: Southport water stabilization project in the works as erosion threatens West Bay Street