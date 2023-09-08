Residents at senior-living apartment complex say elevator is still broken 10 weeks later

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents of the James Walker apartments in Wilmington say the elevator is still broken. WECT first reported on this broken elevator back in July when residents raised concerns that about three weeks had passed since it stopped working. Now, about seven weeks later, some residents say it’s become increasingly difficult because they are physically unable to use the stairs, forcing them to stay in their apartment.

One woman who has lived there for 13 years said she now has to have her groceries delivered to her fourth-floor apartment.

The State Department of Labor’s website does not show any updated inspections on the elevator since July, when inspectors found it was not up to code.

Officials previously said that it’s now up to the property owner to fix the problem.

The property is owned by Landmark Property Management out of Winston-Salem. WECT has tried to contact the company several times via phone and their online portal, but no one has returned our messages.

Residents in the senior living complex are now worried about what would happen in an emergency and whether anyone else could possibly step in to get the building’s elevator fixed.

Some residents said that they have missed important doctors’ appointments because they aren’t able to get out of their apartment.

WECT is still working to get answers on the legality of the situation and what could happen if nothing is done by the property owner.

