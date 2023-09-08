Senior Connect
Pet of the Week: Boomer from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Boomer, an approximately three-month-old Chihuahua mix, from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue is WECT’s Pet of the Week.

As of this time, Boomer is not available for adoption as he is not quite ready to leave his foster home. According to FBAR, applications will soon be accepted for Boomer.

He is up-to-date on his vaccinations and is doing well after receiving treatment for an upper respiratory infection, according to his handlers.

Crate trained and almost fully housebroken, Boomer is a very sweet dog who loves people and has a very fun personality.

Once available, those interested in adopting him can send an email to freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com. Additionally, interested individuals can visit the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website.

