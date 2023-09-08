Senior Connect
Part of Northchase Parkway Southeast closed due to water main leak

A map of the closure and recommended detour around Northchase Parkway Southeast
A map of the closure and recommended detour around Northchase Parkway Southeast(Cape Fear Public Utility Authority)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA has announced that Northchase Parkway Southeast is closed to all-through traffic between Enterprise Drive and Corporate Drive as of Friday, Sept. 8 due to a water main leak.

A portion of the southbound lane of Corporate Drive is also closed at the intersection with Northchase Parkway Southeast.

Flaggers are in place to direct traffic around the closure, and only local traffic is allowed in the closed part of Northchase Parkway.

The closure will remain in place for approximately 8 hours.

