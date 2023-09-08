Senior Connect
Opportunities for the community to fish with law enforcement

(Pixaby/MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two law enforcement agencies in Pender and Brunswick counties are scheduled to host community fishing events.

Wallace

The Wallace Police Department is scheduled to host its “Cops & Bobbers” fishing event on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

According to the announcement, the free event will be held at Boney Mill Pond in Farrior Park, and will be open to fishers of all skill levels between the ages of 4 and 14.

“Grab your enthusiasm and bring your friends and family along for a day filled with laughter, friendly competition, and prizes,” the Wallace PD states. “Our friendly local police officers will be there to join in on the fun and provide a safe and enjoyable environment for all attendees.

“They’ll be happy to share fishing tips, engage in conversations, and maybe even challenge the kids to a competition! Don’t worry if you don’t have any fishing equipment. We’ve got you covered! We’ll have fishing rods and bait available for use, so everyone can participate. Just come with a positive attitude and a willingness to have a great time. So go register, mark your calendars, and join us at Cops and Bobbers for a fantastic day of fishing, community bonding, and loads of fun!”

Those interested in attending can register online here or by calling (910) 285-2126.

Surf City

The Surf City Police Department is scheduled to host its “Fishing with the Fuzz” event on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the announcement, the event will be held at the fishing docks at 201 Community Center Drive.

“We encourage participants to bring their own fishing equipment; we have limited supplies for those who don’t have any,” the SCPD announcement states.

For those with questions, please contact Sgt. Petersen at (910) 328-7711 or epetersen@surfcitync.gov.

