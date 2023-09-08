New Hanover County prepares for rollout of updated COVID-19 boosters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As early as Friday, the FDA could greenlight a new COVID-19 booster shot to protect against the new XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant.

The FDA has not confirmed the approval yet, so authorization of the booster could happen early next week.

Officials have seen an uptick in cases this month in our area and across the country. This is why federal health agencies are working to get the updated booster shot out to the public.

Once the FDA approves, the CDC will issue recommendations for rollout procedures and what groups should get the booster first. Then, local health departments can begin the process of ordering and administering booster shots to residents. However, this process could take a few weeks.

This is the first time the federal government will not cover the cost of the vaccine, but this won’t be a problem for residents in Wilmington. New Hanover County Health and Human Services will continue to offer free booster shots for the foreseeable future.

“The intention is to continue offering the vaccine without any charges at this time,” New Hanover County Health Director Jon Campbell said. “We do not have this new vaccine product, it has not been authorized, and we do not have any shipments on the way. We are in the investigative process at this time.”

Once New Hanover County begins the rollout process, older versions of the booster will no longer be administered. This is to ensure the mitigation of the new variant.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.