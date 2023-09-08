Senior Connect
Man convicted of murder in child’s death following abuse over 20 years ago

David Raeford Tripp Jr. and Robyn Lynn Noffsinger (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A man was convicted of murder Friday in a child abuse case out of Longwood dating back to 1997.

David Raeford Tripp Jr. was sentenced to between 237 and 294 months in prison in connection to the 2018 death of David Cody Stuart due to injuries dating back to 1997 in Longwood.

Robyn Noffsinger pleaded guilty to second degree murder on June 26, 2023, but her sentencing was delayed until the charges were resolved for Tripp.

Officials say that they were sentenced in the initial 1997 child abuse case involving then 15-month-old David.

Noffsinger is Stuart’s birth mother, and she was dating Tripp at the time of the abuse.

Stuart, whose original last name was Rhinehart, was 21 when he died in 2018.

District Attorney Jon David has said that the beatings left Stuart permanently disabled, taking away his ability to walk and talk. A medical examiner found that he died due to his injuries from the 1997 assault.

