LGC to consider Project Grace item at Sept. 12 meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the item was left off of last month’s agenda, the Local Government Commission is scheduled to discuss New Hanover County’s Project Grace debt issuance item at its Sept. 12 meeting.

Last month, county staff was told by the LGC staff that it would not calendar the item.

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners responded with a letter imploring the LGC and N.C. Treasurer Dale Folwell to add it to the September agenda.

“The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners extends its appreciation for the inclusion of Project Grace on the Local Government Commission’s agenda as a discussion item for the upcoming September 12 meeting,” the board said in a statement released Friday. “We hope the Commission will act on the project’s debt issuance and appreciate their thorough evaluation of the county’s plan. We are excited to bring this vital community initiative to fruition.”

On Aug. 7, the board of commissioners voted to move forward with a new development agreement for a project to transform the block that contains the New Hanover County Public Library Main Branch.

The new agreement with Cape Fear Development to create Project Grace saves about $4.6 million compared to the agreement approved in May, according to the county.

The maximum price for the facility construction, parking deck improvements, and development fee would not exceed $55.9 million in the proposed agreement.

The project includes a new 95,000-square-foot facility to house the library and Cape Fear Museum.

