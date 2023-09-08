Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Leland police seeking public assistance to identify man connected to stolen credit cards

“If you have any information, please contact Detective Britton at rbritton@townofleland.com or...
“If you have any information, please contact Detective Britton at rbritton@townofleland.com or call the Police Department at 910-371-1100."(Leland Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department announced on Friday, Sept. 8, that it is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man connected to stolen credit cards.

“On the morning of September 7, 2023, the Leland Police Department received reports of multiple motor vehicles being entered and various items stolen. Included in all of the items stolen were numerous credit cards. The pictured individual was found using some of the stolen credit cards,” the announcement from police states.

According to police, the approximately 30-year-old man was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, jacket with no shirt underneath and white or gray shoes. He was seen driving a blue and gray Dodge Ram 2500 with a red rear door and glass missing from the driver-side rear of the truck.

“If you have any information, please contact Detective Britton at rbritton@townofleland.com or call the Police Department at 910-371-1100,” the release adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Police: Pickup truck brake failure leads to six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Per SHP, one vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with another vehicle. (MGN)
Woman charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after two pedestrians die in crash on I-40
Douglas Clinton Avery
Suspect charged in S. Kerr Ave. hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters

Latest News

The ceremony was held at 3020 George II Hwy.
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department
Child receiving vaccine
New Hanover County prepares for rollout of updated COVID-19 boosters
According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, state and local law enforcement...
Man on parole for S.C. homicide escapes from law enforcement on way to Columbus Co. jail
Oak Island living shoreline
Volunteers needed for Oak Island living shoreline maintenance event