Leland police seeking public assistance to identify man connected to stolen credit cards

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department announced on Friday, Sept. 8, that it is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man connected to stolen credit cards.

“On the morning of September 7, 2023, the Leland Police Department received reports of multiple motor vehicles being entered and various items stolen. Included in all of the items stolen were numerous credit cards. The pictured individual was found using some of the stolen credit cards,” the announcement from police states.

According to police, the approximately 30-year-old man was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, jacket with no shirt underneath and white or gray shoes. He was seen driving a blue and gray Dodge Ram 2500 with a red rear door and glass missing from the driver-side rear of the truck.

“If you have any information, please contact Detective Britton at rbritton@townofleland.com or call the Police Department at 910-371-1100,” the release adds.

