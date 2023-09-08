Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: rain chances on the upswing, Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen

The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team
The latest from your WECT First Alert Weather team(WECT)
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington failed to tie a third record after doing so Tuesday & Wednesday this week. Temperatures will start to slide as the first of two troughs of low pressure guide your First Alert Forecast. Look for highs near 90 Friday, just short of the standing record for the day, and 80s this weekend. The chance for a few showers and storms will also help the cause for cooling. The second trough appears likely bring a cooler puff of air late next week, and this system will be instrumental in steering powerful Hurricane Lee...

Hurricane Lee will almost certainly become a large, possibly Cat. 5 monster north of the Caribbean islands by this weekend. By the end of next week, the aforementioned second trough remains likely to usher Lee relatively safely east of the Cape Fear Region; please stay tuned in the event this delicate setup changes. In any case, plan for big swells and rip currents by the middle of the month. Elsewhere, a tropical dpression will soon become Tropical Storm Margot, but remain over open water.

Stay alert and prepared in navigating the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

