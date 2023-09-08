Coastal BUDS to host Cape Fear Buddy Walk fundraiser Oct. 14

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Bringing Up Down Syndrome is scheduled to host its Cape Fear Buddy Walk fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to the announcement, the fundraiser event, which will feature activities, games, food trucks and performances, will be held at Belville Riverwalk Park, located at 580 River Road SE.

“The morning will feature games, activities, performances, food trucks and vendors from community organizations. The event will end with a scenic walk around the park’s nature trail,” the Coastal BUDS announcement states. “The awareness event is the organization’s largest fundraiser with all proceeds going to support programs and services for those with Down syndrome and their families in southeastern NC.”

Those interested in walking can sign up for free or make a donation online here. Those looking to volunteer can sign up here.

“October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month and is designated as a time to celebrate people with Down syndrome and make others aware of their abilities and accomplishments. The organization expects more than five hundred people to gather for this year’s Buddy Walk celebration,” the announcement adds.

