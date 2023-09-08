Brunswick Family Assistance’s new headquarters to open this month

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Family Assistance (BFA) soon will have a new home in Bolivia to increase food storage capacity, food pantry operations, and program development.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 11, BFA will move its offices and food pantry from its location in Shallotte to its new headquarters facility located at 929 Old Ocean Highway in Bolivia. Officials say the new location will operate under the same hours of operation as the Shallotte location.

“BFA is grateful for the support of our volunteers, donors, Board of Directors, the Board of County Commissioners, and staff at BFA and Brunswick County for working tirelessly to find an adequate space for the organization to call home for many years to come,” BFA Executive Director Stephanie Bowen said. “Most importantly, BFA is thankful to finally have efficient space to serve the nearly 40,000 individuals that walk through the doors each year seeking assistance. The clients are always BFA’s number one priority, and this new space is all about serving our community.”

BFA’s last day of operation at the Shallotte location was Sept. 1. There are no changes to the offices and services at the BFA location in Leland.

The previous headquarters in Shallotte occupied three units at Twin Creek Plaza, totaling 7,000 square feet.

“In August 2022, BFA’s ad-hoc committee began searching for a new space that would allow BFA to better serve clients, while also being diligent about keeping overhead cost as low as possible,” a news release states. “The ad-hoc committee found a 14,0000-square foot facility with adequate warehouse space centrally located in Bolivia.”

Brunswick County completed a purchase agreement for 929 Old Ocean Highway in October 2022. The agreement required the builder to upgrade the structure to meet BFA’s needs.

“Brunswick Family Assistance has provided essential and critical services to our residents with diligence and compassion for over 40 years,” Brunswick County Chairman Randy Thompson said. “We are pleased that our long-time partnership with BFA and this new facility space will strengthen their ability to aid our community while exploring more opportunities to expand programs and services.”

The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the lease agreement with BFA during its regular meeting on June 5.

Residents/clients with questions about services can contact Brunswick Family Assistance directly at 910-754-4766 (Bolivia), 910-408-1700 (Leland), or info@brunswickfamily.org.

