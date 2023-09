WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Britt’s Donut Shop is set to close for the season this weekend.

The following are the remaining dates:

9/8 3 a.m. - 10 p.m.

9/9 8:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

9/10 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. or until the donuts run out

The donut shop will reopen in the summer of 2024.

