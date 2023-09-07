“We’ve got to do something”: Southport water stabilization project in the works as erosion threatens West Bay Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tommy Harrelson has lived on Southport’s West Bay Street for 15 years, which overlooks the river. Now, it overlooks something else: an orange fence, there to make sure people don’t fall off the sidewalk and into the water.

It’s a measure put in place due to the erosion of the shoreline, which has only gotten worse over the years as a result of the hurricanes and the cargo ships that pass through the river.

“You have to worry when you see water breaking over and the amount of erosion we’ve had in a short period of time,” Harrelson said.

He’s not worried about the water reaching his home. He’s dealt with it before.

“We’ve had serious hurricanes. Water has come up to our steps. And then Hurricane Florence, we had flooding from up the street that came down and caused water to come under our house,” Harrelson said.

He is worried about the sidewalk and the road. If action isn’t taken soon, the water could come up to the sidewalk, road and homes near the shoreline.

City manager Bonnie Therrien says it’s both a public safety and an environmental issue.

“We would lose the entire Bay Street. You would never be able to ride, walk, bicycle - anything. And that’s our shoreline, that’s a beautiful area down there. You really don’t want to lose all that….so we’ve got to do something,” she said.

The city has been looking for a fix since 2018. Now, they have been given a $5 million grant from the state for a study.

They have ordered boulders which will be used to protect the area, but it will be only a temporary solution. Therrien says they’ll need millions more in funding to fix the problem across the shoreline.

Harrelson is just happy something is being done. He says erosion is just something you get used to when you live on the water.

“That’s part of the price you pay for living here,” he said.

The Board of Alderman will meet tomorrow to talk about the stabilization project.

Therrien says the West Bay Street area needs emergency repair, and they’re working as quickly as they can to get it resolved.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.