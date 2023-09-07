Suspect charged in S. Kerr Ave. hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A suspect has been charged in a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist injured on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, 24-year-old Douglas Clinton Avery has been charged in relation to the incident, which took place just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of S Kerr Avenue and Randall Parkway.

As of this time, Avery has been charged with:

Hit/run serious injury or death

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Hit/run fail stop/leave scene/property damage

Reckless driving to endanger

Driving while license revoked not impaired

Avery received a $35,000 secured bond. His next court date is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office website.

On Tuesday night, a WPD spokesperson reported that the motorcyclist sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

