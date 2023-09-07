Suspect charged in S. Kerr Ave. hit-and-run that injured motorcyclist
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A suspect has been charged in a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist injured on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, 24-year-old Douglas Clinton Avery has been charged in relation to the incident, which took place just after 8 p.m. near the intersection of S Kerr Avenue and Randall Parkway.
As of this time, Avery has been charged with:
- Hit/run serious injury or death
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Hit/run fail stop/leave scene/property damage
- Reckless driving to endanger
- Driving while license revoked not impaired
Avery received a $35,000 secured bond. His next court date is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 7, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office website.
On Tuesday night, a WPD spokesperson reported that the motorcyclist sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.