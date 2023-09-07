Stripped of charter school approval power, State Board of Education wants funding review

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The State Board of Education will vote Thursday on a new policy requiring certain oversight before the board provides funding for charter schools.

The board’s Democratic members favor the proposed policy, while its Republican members argue it’s vague and could give the board too much authority over charter school funding. It’s the latest battle over power over North Carolina public education, after various new state laws have shifted authority from governor-appointed boards to legislator-appointed boards.

A new state law enacted last month strips the State Board of Education of its ability to approve charter school applications. The board rarely, but sometimes, denied applications.

