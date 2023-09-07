Senior Connect
State certifies state record Red Hind

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record Red Hind.

Fisheries officials said that Christopher Rocci of Morehead City caught the 10-pound, 2.4-ounce fish 45 miles offshore of Beaufort Inlet on July 27.

Officially, Rocci’s fish measured 25.5 inches in total length (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the compressed tail) and had a 20.25-inch girth.

Rocci landed the fish using a Penn Ally II rod with an Okuma SLX-50WII reel with squid and pinfish on an 80-pound braid.

For more information on state record fish, go to the division’s State Saltwater Records webpage or contact the North Carolina Saltwater Fishing Tournament staff at saltwater.citations@ncdenr.gov.

