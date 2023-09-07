Second annual Cape Fear Latino Festival set for Sept. 23

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are partnering with Cape Fear Latinos to hold the second annual Cape Fear Latino Festival later this month.

The event will be held at Live Oak Pavilion in Downtown Wilmington on Saturday, Sept. 23.

“Last year, the Arboretum and Cooperative Extension graciously played host to the inaugural Cape Fear Latino Festival, and we were delighted to see so many in our community come out for this cultural celebration,” said Vannia Raya, Co-President of Cape Fear Latinos. “It became very apparent that a larger space to accommodate more people would be necessary and we’re so grateful for the collaboration to make it possible for Live Oak Pavilion to play host this year.”

Admission to the festival is free, and the event kicks off with a parade at 1:30 p.m.

“We are so excited to continue this partnership and see the Cape Fear Latino Festival grow so quickly,” said New Hanover County Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson. “Our office looks to foster engaging ways to learn and understand other cultures, and this festival is an opportunity to spotlight cultural awareness for our residents. This event was such a success last fall and we’re looking forward to seeing its impact again this year.”

More information on the festival can be found here.

The Cape Fear Latinos Festival Parade will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23. (City of Wilmington)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.