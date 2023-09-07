Senior Connect
Savannah Fire Department dive team crosses paths with pod of dolphins off shore of Tybee

Pod of dolphins Savannah Fire Department crossed paths with during training.
Pod of dolphins Savannah Fire Department crossed paths with during training.(Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) Dive Team recently met some ocean friends during dive training.

During their training on Aug. 20, divers came across a pod of dolphins just 20 miles off the shore of Tybee and caught it on camera.

The SFD Dive Team conducts monthly trainings in preparation for any water related issues.

Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Thursday, September 7, 2023

