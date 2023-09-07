Savannah Fire Department dive team crosses paths with pod of dolphins off shore of Tybee
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) Dive Team recently met some ocean friends during dive training.
During their training on Aug. 20, divers came across a pod of dolphins just 20 miles off the shore of Tybee and caught it on camera.
The SFD Dive Team conducts monthly trainings in preparation for any water related issues.
