Pender County Humane Society searching for volunteers

A cat at the Pender County Humane Society
A cat at the Pender County Humane Society(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society said Thursday that it is urgently in need of volunteers at the shelter.

The no-kill shelter is asking for anyone willing and able to perform the following tasks to call the shelter manager Maria at 910-259-7022:

  • Walking dogs of all sizes
  • Cleaning cat litter boxes
  • Lifting bags and boxes up to 40 pounds
  • Washing floors
  • Bathing dogs (possibly)

The shelter needs volunteers on Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

