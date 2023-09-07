Pender County Humane Society searching for volunteers

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Humane Society said Thursday that it is urgently in need of volunteers at the shelter.

The no-kill shelter is asking for anyone willing and able to perform the following tasks to call the shelter manager Maria at 910-259-7022:

Walking dogs of all sizes

Cleaning cat litter boxes

Lifting bags and boxes up to 40 pounds

Washing floors

Bathing dogs (possibly)

The shelter needs volunteers on Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

