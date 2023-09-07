Senior Connect
Pender Co. residents express concerns about lack of clean drinking water and internet access

By Ashley Balsavias
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Clean drinking water and access to the internet is a part of everyday life and you might take it for granted until you don’t have it.

Some people in Pender County say they have been dealing with drinking water issues and a lack of internet access for a while. One resident at Tuesday night’s county commissioner meeting says the water has been a problem for 15 years.

Larry Highsmith of Willard is seeking answers and solutions since the water he gets his water from a well. The only problem is the water is rust-colored and he can’t use it for drinking, cooking or even laundry—as it turns white clothes yellow.

He says he simply wants access to clean water from Pender County Utilities because the current situation is too much to bear.

“It’s a big deal when you have to go out and buy water to bring it into your home as opposed to turning the faucet on. We would very much appreciate good drinking water,” Highsmith said.

Cheryl Highsmith lives next door to him. She had a kidney transplant 11 years ago and drinks five bottles of water a day.

“Water is a necessity,” she said. “Not a luxury. And we demand water ... good, clean drinking water.”

Another issue brought up at the commission meeting was the lack of access to high-speed internet. It has been an issue for many rural communities throughout Pender County, but county manager David Andrews says they are working to shore up their issues.

Andrews says 98 percent of the county will have coverage in just a few years and some neighbors, particularly those living near the Sampson County line, could have high-speed internet access by the end of the year. He says ensuring the county is connected is critical to further development.

“We’re starting to see a lot of that economic opportunity and growth come here to Pender County. Like any, utilities are so important. We really do see this partnership with FOCUS broadband as essential to our development efforts,” Andrews said.

Andrews says for now, people who don’t have broadband can use free resources, such as the free Wi-Fi at the library.

