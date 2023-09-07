Oak Island Town Council to discuss 62-unit subdivision

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Town Council is set to discuss the master site plan for a proposed 62-unit development off near the Intracoastal Waterway at a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Per the meeting agenda, the development would include 50 detached units and 12 attached units on 32 acres at Marsh Grove Lane off of Long Beach Road SE.

The areas are currently owned by Oak Island Property Holdings, and Liberty Senior Living is the developer.

