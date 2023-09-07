Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Oak Island Town Council to discuss 62-unit subdivision

A proposed community on Marsh Grove Lane in Oak Island
A proposed community on Marsh Grove Lane in Oak Island(Provided by Oak Island, NC; prepared by WithersRavenel for Liberty Senior Living)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Town Council is set to discuss the master site plan for a proposed 62-unit development off near the Intracoastal Waterway at a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Per the meeting agenda, the development would include 50 detached units and 12 attached units on 32 acres at Marsh Grove Lane off of Long Beach Road SE.

The areas are currently owned by Oak Island Property Holdings, and Liberty Senior Living is the developer.

Full meeting agendas are available on the town’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Police: Pickup truck brake failure leads to six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Collector’s Calendar
Per SHP, one vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with another vehicle. (MGN)
Woman charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after two pedestrians die in crash on I-40
S Kerr Avenue accident
WPD: Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run at S Kerr Ave

Latest News

Sheriff Ed McMahon marching in the 2022 Azalea Festival parade.
Sheriff McMahon: Deputy didn’t consult DA, ‘should have’ investigated initial Nicholas Oates case thoroughly
At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Police: Pickup truck brake failure leads to six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
The "Welcome to Elizabethtown" sign
Elizabethtown Homecoming Celebration set for Sept. 23; Pork and Beats Festival postponed
North Carolina State has been researching the impacts of GenX, a so-called forever chemical,...
NC State holding events in Wilmington to gather participants for GenX study