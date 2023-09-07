Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

NC State holding events in Wilmington to gather participants for GenX study

Two events are scheduled for Wilmington in September for people to take part in the study.
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina State has been researching the impacts of GenX, a so-called forever chemical, for years.

Now, they’re expanding the research to get more of the community involved.

You can watch an interview with Dr. Jane Hoppin with NC State and Anthony Thomas with the Mt. Calvary Center in the video at the top of this story.

Participants will be asked to provide blood and urine samples, complete a questionnaire, have their height, weight and body composition measured by bioimpedance, and agree to be contacted again over time.

Two events are scheduled in Wilmington during September for people to take part in the study:

  • New Hanover County Health Department at 1650 Greenfield Street
    • Saturday, Sept. 9, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Sunday, Sept. 10, open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Cape Fear Community College Union Station Building - Third Floor at 502 N Front St.
    • Friday, Sept. 29, open from noon to 4 p.m.
    • Saturday, Sept. 30, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Police: Pickup truck brake failure leads to six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Collector’s Calendar
Per SHP, one vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with another vehicle. (MGN)
Woman charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after two pedestrians die in crash on I-40
S Kerr Avenue accident
WPD: Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run at S Kerr Ave

Latest News

At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Police: Pickup truck brake failure leads to six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
The "Welcome to Elizabethtown" sign
Elizabethtown Homecoming Celebration set for Sept. 23; Pork and Beats Festival postponed
Hoggard Hall in the University of North Carolina Wilmington
UNCW receives $177,639 in grant funding for humanities
Epicurean Evening benefiting the Methodist Home for Children takes place Thursday, Sept. 7 at...
Epic evening expected at UNCW’s Burney Center