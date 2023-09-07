NC State holding events in Wilmington to gather participants for GenX study

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina State has been researching the impacts of GenX, a so-called forever chemical, for years.

Now, they’re expanding the research to get more of the community involved.

You can watch an interview with Dr. Jane Hoppin with NC State and Anthony Thomas with the Mt. Calvary Center in the video at the top of this story.

Participants will be asked to provide blood and urine samples, complete a questionnaire, have their height, weight and body composition measured by bioimpedance, and agree to be contacted again over time.

Two events are scheduled in Wilmington during September for people to take part in the study:

New Hanover County Health Department at 1650 Greenfield Street Saturday, Sept. 9, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cape Fear Community College Union Station Building - Third Floor at 502 N Front St. Friday, Sept. 29, open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



