NC school test scores, still below pre-pandemic levels, show signs of learning recovery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - North Carolina students scored better on their standardized tests this spring than last year, indicating some rebound toward pre-pandemic academic achievement is happening.

“These results are similar to what we’ve been seeing from other states that have released their test results in that we are seeing progress back toward pre-COVID levels,” said Tammy Howard, state Department of Public Instruction senior director of accountability and testing.

Tests in Ohio showed some growth, according to the Fordham Institute. Some national analyses have been less encouraging, such as one from the Northwest Evaluation Association, or NWEA.

The State Board of Education reviewed the test scores and other performance metrics Wednesday, largely arguing for changes in how performance metrics are collected and presented to be more useful and less biased toward school poverty rates.

