Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Leland Economic Development Committee to discuss proposed changes to noise ordinance

The Leland Economic Development Committee is set to discuss proposed changes to the town’s...
The Leland Economic Development Committee is set to discuss proposed changes to the town’s noise ordinance at a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Economic Development Committee is set to discuss proposed changes to the town’s noise ordinance at a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The changes would reword the time certain building construction activities are allowed in residential and business districts from “dawn to dusk” to “30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.” The current policy allows for exceptions in cases of an “urgent necessity in the interest of public safety and then only with a permit from the town,” while the proposal would replace this with an exception in cases of “an emergency.”

Violations would also be increased from a flat $50 to $100 on the first offense, $200 for the second, and $300 for the third or additional offenses in the same 24-hour period. For building operations, these fee rules would apply within seven days.

Full meeting agendas are available on the town’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Eastbound lanes reopen following six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Collector’s Calendar
Per SHP, one vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with another vehicle. (MGN)
Woman charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle after two pedestrians die in crash on I-40
S Kerr Avenue accident
WPD: Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run at S Kerr Ave

Latest News

At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Police: Pickup truck brake failure leads to six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
The "Welcome to Elizabethtown" sign
Elizabethtown Homecoming Celebration set for Sept. 23; Pork and Beats Festival postponed
North Carolina State has been researching the impacts of GenX, a so-called forever chemical,...
NC State holding events in Wilmington to gather participants for GenX study
Hoggard Hall in the University of North Carolina Wilmington
UNCW receives $177,639 in grant funding for humanities
Epicurean Evening benefiting the Methodist Home for Children takes place Thursday, Sept. 7 at...
Epic evening expected at UNCW’s Burney Center