Leland Economic Development Committee to discuss proposed changes to noise ordinance

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Economic Development Committee is set to discuss proposed changes to the town’s noise ordinance at a meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The changes would reword the time certain building construction activities are allowed in residential and business districts from “dawn to dusk” to “30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.” The current policy allows for exceptions in cases of an “urgent necessity in the interest of public safety and then only with a permit from the town,” while the proposal would replace this with an exception in cases of “an emergency.”

Violations would also be increased from a flat $50 to $100 on the first offense, $200 for the second, and $300 for the third or additional offenses in the same 24-hour period. For building operations, these fee rules would apply within seven days.

Full meeting agendas are available on the town’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.