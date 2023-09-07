Senior Connect
Grand Jury indicts man on second-degree murder charge after fatal 2022 crash in Onslow Co.

Andrew Michael Frazier
Andrew Michael Frazier(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An Onslow County Grand jury indicted a man with a second-degree murder charge on Sept. 5 in connection to a chase and fatal crash that took place in December 2022.

Andrew Michael Frazier remains at the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

“On December 30, 2022, a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office’s DWI Unit attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone. The offender was later identified as Andrew Michael Frazier of Plymouth Drive in New Bern, NC. Frazier fled from the deputy at speeds over 100 mph. Frazier ran the stop sign at the intersection of Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road. He struck a vehicle driven by Lonell Jones of Jacksonville, NC. Ms. Jones was killed on impact, and Frazier fled the scene on foot after the wreck,” an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announcement states.

Law enforcement attempted to find him that day, but he wasn’t apprehended until Dec. 31 by New Bern police, per the OCSO. His driver’s license was revoked for previous impaired driving offenses. N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated the crash, and he was given the following charges at the time:

  • Involuntary manslaughter
  • Felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death
  • Felony flee to elude
  • Reckless driving
  • Resist, obstruct, and delay
  • Speeding
  • Driving while license revoked
  • Aggressive driving
  • Larceny of a motor vehicle
  • Multiple traffic violations because of the vehicle pursuit

“The facts of this case are tragic. Had Mr. Frazier done the right thing and stopped for the deputy, Ms. Jones would still be here today. Running from law enforcement is dangerous to everyone on the road. Those who disregard our laws will be held accountable to the fullest extent possible. Our thoughts remain with Ms. Jones’s family,” said Sheriff Chris Thomas.

The OCSO says the Onslow County District Attorney’s Office is responsible for the case’s prosecution.

Previously: OCSO announces arrest after asking public to help locate wanted man

