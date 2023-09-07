Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Goff named executive director of the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast

The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast has named Woody Goff as its new executive director.
The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast has named Woody Goff as its new executive director.(LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast has named Woody Goff as its new executive director.

The organization made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday.

Goff, who attended Coastal Carolina University, has previous experience “in nonprofit management working with youth and the the LGBTQIA+ community,” according to the post.

“I’m excited to be able to use my skills and passion to serve the LGBTQIA+ residents of the Cape Fear, and look forward to building and strengthening partnerships that support and serve our community,” Goff said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
At approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, both lanes of U.S. 17 E closed near U.S. 74 as a...
Eastbound lanes reopen following six-vehicle collision on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
Collector’s Calendar
S Kerr Avenue accident
WPD: Motorcyclist injured after hit-and-run at S Kerr Ave
Community speaks out following NHC Schools’ decision on “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You”

Latest News

Andrew Michael Frazier
Grand Jury indicts man on second-degree murder charge after fatal 2022 crash in Onslow Co.
Wilmington Harbor
$18 million contract awarded to dredge Wilmington Harbor Anchorage Basin and Mid-River Channels
The Cape Fear Latinos Festival Parade will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Second annual Cape Fear Latino Festival set for Sept. 23
Multiple 9/11 remembrance ceremonies are set to recognize the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.
Community invited to 9/11 remembrance ceremonies in southeastern North Carolina