Goff named executive director of the LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast has named Woody Goff as its new executive director.

The organization made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday.

Goff, who attended Coastal Carolina University, has previous experience “in nonprofit management working with youth and the the LGBTQIA+ community,” according to the post.

“I’m excited to be able to use my skills and passion to serve the LGBTQIA+ residents of the Cape Fear, and look forward to building and strengthening partnerships that support and serve our community,” Goff said.

