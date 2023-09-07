First Alert Forecast: heat getting ready to relax, Lee morphing into powerful hurricane

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington tied its September 5 record high of 95 and its September 6 record high of 96. The record for this Thursday, September 7 is also 96 and, once again, your First Alert Forecast challenges it with hot sunshine and little or no rain. Stay cool, rested, hydrated, and neighborly amid heat index values near or just north of 100, too!

Two troughs of low pressure remain likely to guide your First Alert Forecast in the longer range. The first trough will trim daily highs back toward or into the 80s this weekend; the chance for a few showers and storms will also help the cause for cooling. The second trough appears likely bring a cooler puff of air late next week, and this system will be instrumental in steering powerful Hurricane Lee...

Hurricane Lee will almost certainly become a large, Cat. 3+ monster north of the Caribbean islands by this weekend. By the end of next week, the aforementioned second trough remains likely to usher Lee relatively safely east of the Cape Fear Region; please stay tuned in the event this delicate setup changes. In any case, plan for big swells and rip currents by the middle of the month.

Stay alert and prepared in navigating the heart of Hurricane Season: wect.com/hurricane.

View your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.