Epic evening expected at UNCW’s Burney Center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An epic evening is planned on the campus of UNCW. The annual Epicurean Evening that benefits the Methodist Home for Children will take place Thursday night at the Burney Center.

The event is a contest between some of the area’s top chefs. A panel of judges will decide who walks away with the top prize--the coveted Copper Kettle.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m.

Wilmington’s Epicurean Evening is the area’s largest benefit for Methodist Home for Children. The organization serves over hundreds of children in Eastern North Carolina on any given day. The lives of these children are changed with the support of this event.

WECT’s Frances Weller and Gabe Ross will serve as this year’s emcees.

